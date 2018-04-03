Transcript for Searching for clues in the mysterious disappearance of young actress in Hollywood

Another story at a Hollywood though the search for young actor Scott missing she was last seen near her apartment a week ago and now police are investigating ABC's Zachary quiche joins us now. Decker good morning. Good morning then you know she had big dreams it took a from Europe's LA was on track to graduate from acting school in September. It's why are disappearance just came out of the blue for so many. This morning at 25 year old aspiring model and actress a data Sabena is missing. In a family and friends are desperate for answers. She's a social media. Person she loves being you know around people to so unlike her. Should be any move to Los Angeles less than two years ago to chase Hollywood dreams her friends say things were going well then she just disappeared. She was last seen near Hollywood boulevard according to BL EPD. Her mom is heartbroken flew more than 6000 miles from Macedonia to the US to help track down her daughter. The family has also hired a private investigators was working alongside the Los Angeles Police. People don't just disappear. Someone knows what happened someone saw something this is a very crowded area of Hollywood. Friends say Dave just stopped responding to their texting calls more than a week ago the investigator says the only clues RI unlocked apartment door. An anonymous tip. They need the public's help. We got some information that were very interested in knowing more about so please call us back. Those closest to a day is say this is out of character. And their fear in the works she is Swiss we just want her back. Web PD is keeping quiet on the details of the case the private investigator is calling it a very active investigation meanwhile. Today is friends continue to search for neighborhood hanging up missing person flyers and hoping for the best guys that I there was question tough for the family and the friends acrid thank you very much really appreciate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.