Transcript for Severe storms, flooding alerts from Texas to Ohio

severe storms across the south. Tornadoes, floods forcing water rescues. More than half a foot of rain falling in some areas and Marcus Moore has the latest. Reporter: Overnight, at least four reported tornadoes tearing through the south. New video this morning from north of Jackson, Mississippi, roofs torn off of homes and businesses. Lightning strikes sparking fires and powerful winds ripping the roofs off homes in Texas. My husband was at the neighbor's and called me and said get someplace safe it's a tornado. Reporter: At Texas A&M, students fleeing for cover as torrents of rainwater poured into buildings. Oh, my gosh. Reporter: Flooding submerged cars stranding drivers in that city and in San Antonio, rescuers wading into the rising water. The guys were wading and were holding on to trees and pretty fast-moving water. Reporter: Flooding and relentless winds wreaking havoc. Thought a small street but now it's mostly a river. Flash flood looks like this, y'all. It went so fast and the water started coming in. Reporter: Roads washed out. In Louisiana trees crashing through houses. This one narrowly missing the man who was sitting inside. Told us to take cover and all that. Reporter: Back here in the Houston area this morning that's the crucial interstate 45 just behind me and look at the access road? Crews have closed a couple of the lanes because of high water off in the distance. Talking about several inches of water that was over that roadway and this morning, we've seen at least one car stall on that road. It had to be towed away this morning and the same storm system that did this is responsible for wicked weather across the south this morning. George. Okay, mar cuss, thanks very much. To rob and find out where it's headed next. Houston just got lit up overnight. Look at the lightning strikes with this and now through parts of northern Louisiana which yesterday saw severe weather, one of four tornadoes dropping down there just south of Monroe. We do have a severe weather threat today but heavy rain and flash flood threat for central Louisiana and east Texas, the heavy rain moving south of Little Rock and it'll be spreading north and east so stretching out into the Ohio valley but the strongest storms are going to be in New Orleans, by lox, mobile, Montgomery, maybe tornadoes like yesterday and, again, the rain will extend well into the Ohio valley so everybody getting a big chunk and 2 to 4 additional inches expected throughout the day today. George, back over to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.