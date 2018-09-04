Transcript for Sexual assault survivor launches super PAC

And a a and. That means you can be among. Need to his commitment and it needs our policy changes. So when any team have been happen this fall. V Cain survivor of sexual assault myself. I knew what I want to. I was gonna start a super pac for my own home and often. We're in enemy fearless edgy video content and for these candidates to push them over the finish line. It's now back our.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.