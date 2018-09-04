Sexual assault survivor launches super PAC

More
Sarah Sherman, 43, a mother of two, is working to elect female candidates in 2018 and 2020.
0:58 | 04/09/18

Transcript for Sexual assault survivor launches super PAC
And a a and. That means you can be among. Need to his commitment and it needs our policy changes. So when any team have been happen this fall. V Cain survivor of sexual assault myself. I knew what I want to. I was gonna start a super pac for my own home and often. We're in enemy fearless edgy video content and for these candidates to push them over the finish line. It's now back our.

