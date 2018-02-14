Transcript for Shaun White wins gold amid sexual harassment allegations

That's right, good morning. Yes, resurfacing allegations about three-time olympic gold medalist Shaun white threaten to overshadow his nearly perfect performance on the halfpipe, the 31-year-old trying to take in the glory of the day while at the same time deflecting questions about a settled lawsuit from 2016. And the score is in. Reporter: The snow king overcome with emotion. Shaun white takes the gold. Reporter: Shaun white crying tears of gold just moments after this nearly perfect routine sealed the deal. One more hit. Will it be enough? Reporter: Seamlessly soaring through the sky right into the history books and that event giving the United States its 100th gold medal ever in the winter games. White taking to Instagram writing, this is the most amazing day of my life. The United States champ showing off his gravity-defying moves. Shaun white puts down a megarun. Reporter: White's final run, a risky and near flawless routine. Shaun white for the gold. Reporter: The risks didn't pay off for earn. Japan's to ssuka slamming his hip into the halfpipe. They say he is not severely injured and white hurt during practice last fall recovering from this nasty collision requiring 62 stitches nailing that same move for Wednesday's sweet victory. The ultimate reward after a long four-year road to redemption, the superstar failing to medal in Sochi placing fourth in his event. Now, the 31-year-old is the first snowboarder to ever win three olympic goals. White told me before he competed he visualized winning that third gold medal enbelieved it and today he certainly achieved it. As for those allegations against him my colleague Matt Gutman and I were both at his press conference where I along with several other women raised our hands to have a question only men were called on and magnitude was among them and, Matt, you certainly asked the question of the hour. And you know, Amy, shaup white should have expected that question would come. He probably did expect it. Yet, when I asked him about those sexual misconduct allegations, he seemed to be caught off guard and when I pressed him about it, he said that he was there only to talk about the olympics and not, quote, gossip. Shaun white takes the gold. Reporter: Just hours after Shaun white wept and pumped his Fierros in triumph following his nearly perfect history-making run, the four-time olympian on the defense after sexual misconduct allegations against the snowboarder resurfaced. In 2016 Lena zawaideh who had been in white's band bad things for over five years filed a lawsuit claiming white sexually harassed other and sent her sexually explicit note tos and forced her to watch sexually disturbing videos and enforced a authoritarian management style. White's lawyers have always denied her claims. Shaun, over the past couple of days the sexual harassment allegations by Lena zawaideh have resurfaced. Are you concerned that they're going to tarnish your legacy? You know, honestly I'm here to talk about the olympics, not gossip so -- but I don't think so. I am who I am, and I'm proud of who I am and my friends, you know, love me and vouch for me and I think that's -- stands on its own. So you're saying the allegations against you are gossip? I think we're here to talk about the gold medal and the amazing day we had today. I'd like it to addressed a little bit. Like I said I think we're here to talk about the gold medal -- I feel like I addressed it. Reporter: Overnight snowboarding officials did not take a question from a single female journalist including Christine Brennan. I understand he would rather not talk about it but I don't know that he gets to make this call. This me too movement is a significant, important part of American culture right now. And he now is in it. Reporter: Now, back in 2016 white said that those allegations of psychological and sexual misconduct that lasted for years were dredged up to craft a bogus lawsuit against him, but white has never denied actually sending those techs and we've seen them in the complaint against him and they are incredibly graphic. Amy. All right, Matt Gutman, thank you. The other big story here in pyeongchang today, the weather. It was so windy here today that olympic organizers had to close public areas of the olympic park urging people to stay inside. We all got alerts on the phones. High winds forcing the women's slalom event to be postponed until Friday. Let's take a look at the latest medal count, team usa with a total of seven medals, four gold, Germany with the most, they have seven gold so far. Guys, we'll send it back to you. It is never short of drama here

