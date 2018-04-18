Transcript for Star uses AI, President Obama in fake news PSA

We are B with former president Obama taking onake news except turns outis not really president Obama ins psr. This isexample ofechnology that could be widely used. Video isof we can't believe everything thae see online. That is right, good morning.they say the camera never lies but technology is advancing S fast,tt can lie with ter andreater effectiveness. That the point this new deo from Jorn Peele. Our enees can make it look ke anyone is saying anything at point in time. Reporter: Former president Barack Obama, right So, for instance, they could have me say things like, I don't know, killmonger wrigh Reporter: Wrong. You see, I would never say Jordan Peele. Reporter: Comedian Jordan Peele act proud this video to warn abouthe future of news. Intelligence tools ableurn familiar face eve presidents ppets. Now there is softwareha can be purchased and done a and within a few days can manufacture what some says. In a video. R most peo use it for has fun like inserting Nicolas cage into movies where hesn long. But it can be scary stuff. Recently Hacke took this image parkland high school senior zalez tearing up a gun rang T for "Teen vogue. They manipulated it to come up a clip appeared to sher tearingp the institution in just the sort of nefario use rdan Peele and bufeed which co-produce video is warning about. Mov we need to be moigilant with WHA we trust from the internet. Reporter: The message here that it' get Harde and harder to trust our eyesnd ears. Hard to determine the veracity. How do we know what sit and fake Two big pieces of ad, look the source and Google is your friend whent doubt. Double-check. Double-check. Trust verify. Thanks, David. Good advice there, David. Coming up,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.