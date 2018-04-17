Starbucks manager departs after fallout from arrests

More
The manager who called police to the Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested is no longer working there, the company said.
1:54 | 04/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Starbucks manager departs after fallout from arrests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54522522,"title":"Starbucks manager departs after fallout from arrests","duration":"1:54","description":"The manager who called police to the Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested is no longer working there, the company said.","url":"/GMA/News/video/starbucks-manager-departs-fallout-arrests-54522522","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.