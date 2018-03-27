Transcript for Stormy Daniels takes new legal action against Trump lawyer

New fallout from the stormy Daniels interview on "60 minutes." More than 20 million watched and the white house is denying the porn star's claims of an affair with trump as she takes new legal action against trump attorney Michael Cohen accusing him of defamation. Tom llamas is here with the latest. Good morning. Reporter: George, good morning to you. Stormy Daniels' attorney tells me with all the legal back and forth security for the adult film star has picked up because of the amounts of threats she's now receiving including ones they deem credible. This morning, a new legal move by stormy Daniels. Amending her lawsuit against the president and his attorney Michael Cohen. Now claiming Cohen defamed her by implying she's lying. And arguing the $130,000 payoff she received from him in a hush agreement was essentially an illegal campaign contribution. That's because it was 11 days before the election when Mr. Trump was a ndidate. An allegation already filed with the federal election commission by a watchdog group. Daniels' attorney tlling George yesterday. He can tweet on every other subject but for some reason he can't come out and deny the affair. He can't come out and deny the existence of the agreement and knowledge of it and can't deny the $130,000 payment. Why is that? Reporter: The white house says the president himself didn't know about the payment. Cohen says he facilitated the funds independent of the trump organization and campaign. I can say categorically obviously the white house didn't engage in any wrongdoing. Reporter: The white house responding to Daniels' interview on "60 minutes" which more than 20 million people watched. "The Washington post" reporting the president was one of those viewers. The president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims and the only person who has been inconsistent is the one making the claims. Reporter: In 2011 Daniels said she tried to sell her story to a tabloid for $15,000 but the magazine never published it and she never got paid. That same year Daniels says she was physically threatened, approached by a man in a parking lot when she was with her baby. A guy walked up on me and said to me, leave trump alone. Forget the story and then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, a beautiful little girl. It would be a shame if something happened to her mom and he was gone. Reporter: Now learning more about Daniels who was known in her high school as Stephanie Gregory. Her senior yearbook showing her with the caption we will all get along just fine as soon as you realize that I am queen. Today she lives in Texas with her 7-year-old daughter and husband estranged from her mother who told ABC news she hasn't spoken to her daughter in years. And when she's not on tour at adult entertainment nightclubs across the country, her other hobby, horses. Here's video of her competing rat an equestrian event in 2017 but that's on hold for now. I did not want my family and my child exposed to all the things she's being exposed to right now because everything that I was afraid of coming out has come out anyway. Reporter: Now, I am told Daniels will not stop working. She continues to have appearances where she works as an exotic dancer including one upcoming near mar-a-lago. Thanks. Let's bring in Cecilia Vega for more on all this.

