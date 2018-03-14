Transcript for Students to hold school walkout for gun control

We begin with young people demanding to be heard. Students around the country and around the world walking out of their schools to protest gun violence. Hard to believe it is one month after that massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school. That shooting, of course, hassle a nationwide call to action. Organizers say more than 2,000 walkouts are planned. Today thousands of teachers and students will leave their classroom for 17 minutes to remember those 17 victims killed last month. All banding together and at the capitol in D.C. There is a makeshift memorial. 7,000 pairs of shoes which represent each child killed by gun violence since the 2012 sandy hook massacre. We go to Victor Oquendo who will start us off in parkland. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. The students here have been outspoken since the morning after the shooting demanding change and they've not slowed down. More calls for gun control and a huge show of support as students walk out of their classrooms at 10:00 A.M. Scenes like this one in parkland, Florida, have become all too common. That's why this morning students across the United States have decided to take matters into their own hands staging a massive school walkout to honor those kill the in school shootings and demand government action on guns. I found ideal places to hide. I've prepared last texts to loved ones and I don't think that's any way to go about the school day. Reporter: The movement a very personal mission for Illinois high school student Jacob from Newtown, Connecticut. Two of his friends lost siblings in the sandy hook massacre. At one Pennsylvania high school students gathered backpacks to mark each life lost since columbine displayed in the football field. At case elementary school kids as young as third grade deciding they too will take a stand. I am participating in the walkout to honor the 17 that have passed away. Reporter: Inle West Virginia, where many families own firearms studenting rallying not against gun, but gun violence. It doesn't matter whether you're a Republican, Democrat, independent, this can happen to you. Reporter: Alana says her family owns six guns but she's still walking out. We need more than just prayers for the victims and tweets about it. We need lawmakers to make a change. Reporter: It will be another emotional morning. Here at Stoneman Douglas the students are expected to walk out and gather on the football field, a spot that so many ran to as the shooting unfolded. Michael. All right, thank you so much, Victor.

