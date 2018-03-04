Transcript for Teacher walk-out shuts schools in Oklahoma, Kentucky

We want to move to that teacher walk Ute which has shut down schools in two states so far. Tens of thousands of teachers in both Oklahoma and Kentucky are striking for better pay and better funding for their classes and other states could soon follow. ABC's Clayton Sandell is in Oklahoma City where they're entering day two of the walkout. Good morning to you, Clayton. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. Yeah, this morning teachers will be back at the state capitol for that second day of protest that again has schools across Oklahoma shut down. In Oklahoma and Kentucky thousands of teachers taking to the streets marching on their state capitols. Oklahoma educators striking for better pay and more money to fix broken schools. I teach in a classroom where I mean the carpet is 40 years old. The walls are crack and don't have the money to fix it. Reporter: Senior Megan uses textbooks that are older than she is. I'm going to college next year and I barely made it with the education I had. Reporter: Teachers in this deep red state with some of the worst pay in the country are riding a growing wave of anger over cuts to public education, a wave that started last month in West Virginia. Spreading to Arizona and Kentucky where teachers are protesting changes to pensions. We are all focused on the same goal which is funding and supporting public education. Reporter: With most Oklahoma schools closed makeshift classes sprang up in the middle of the rally. They're doing ap language and ap literature in about 20 to 30 minutes. Crazy cool. Reporter: Oklahoma lawmakers last week gave teachers a $6,000 raise and $50 million for schools, teachers say it's far from enough. How long are you planning on being out here. As long as it takes. As long as it takes. Reporter: Oklahoma's governor says she wants to find a way forward on education but is warning state budgets are already tight and there is no sign state lawmakers are budging. Could be a long standoff, Cecilia. Okay, Clayton, thank you.

