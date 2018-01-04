Tesla says vehicle in deadly crash was on Autopilot

The vehicle in a fatal crash last week in California was operating on Autopilot, making it the latest accident to involve a semi-autonomous vehicle.
2:17 | 04/01/18

Tesla says vehicle in deadly crash was on Autopilot

