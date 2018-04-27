Transcript for Tom Brokaw accused of sexual misconduct

Now to new accusations against another high-profile personality. NBC news anchor Tom Brokaw, a former co-worker coming forward accusing him of sexual misconduct. Eva pilgrim is here with the latest on all this. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning. NBC facing tough questions this morning on how it's handled sexual harassment claims. Tom Brokaw, now the latest power man at the network faces allegations. This morning, two women dropping bombshell allegations. I'm Tom Brokaw. Reporter: Accusing long hype time NBC "Nightly news" anchor Tom Brokaw of sexual misconduct during the '90s. I was deeply trauma mized. Reporter: Linda Vester built a reputation covering war Zones. In a series of interviews with "Variety" magazine she said as a 28-year-old NBC correspondent she suffered unwanted advances from the biggest power player. Pope John Paul -- Reporter: During the pope's visit to Denver in 1993 Vester says Brokaw groped her in an NBC conference room full of people and on two later occasions she says he tried to force her to kiss him. He leans over with his index finger and puts it on my mouth to silence me and says, this is our compact. Reporter: Vester says she didn't report him because she feared it would end her career. Even though I know I was not in any way at fault in what happened to me with Tom Brokaw, I still suffered years of humiliation, isolation and shame. Reporter: Meanwhile, a second woman has now also come forward speaking to "The Washington post" on the condition of anonymity. She says in the mid '90s when she was a 24-year-old production assistant the newsman allegedly placed her hands on his chest in a hallway and invited her to his office later to talk about her job search. She says she didn't go and she also says she didn't report him. "The Washington post" says Brokaw denies any such incident happened. That's "Nightly news forth for Thursday. Reporter: He was the managing editor of "Nightly news" for 22 years and still appears on the network for special events. The 78-year-old denying the allegations saying in a statement provided by an NBC spokesperson, I met with Linda Vester on two occasion, both at her request 23 years ago because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC. The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate and despite Linda's allegations I made no romantic overtures towards her at that time or any other. Now, Vester says she is speaking out now because she thinks NBC and other companies aren't doing enough to address harassment. And Ann curry coming forward saying she warned two people in management about sexual misconduct concerns about Matt Lauer. Nothing was done. Matt Lauer responding telling "The Washington post," any allegations or reports of coercive aggressive or abusive actions on my part at any time are absolutely false. Guys. All right. Thank you, Eva, so much. Some story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.