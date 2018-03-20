Transcript for Tornadoes, hail and snow plague millions on 1st day of spring

Thank you. Now to that severe weather that's tearing through the south overnight, twisters ripping off roof, destroying buildings, a scary scene so many are waking up to this morning. ABC's Steve osunsami is in hard hit Jacksonville, Alabama, with more. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning to you, Michael. This church here has been here as long as anyone here can remember and they are heartbroken. Take a look. The steeple was blown away and so was most of the church. This is the sanctuary, the pews have been turned into firewood. The fire chief tells us that so much of this town was hit, 50 buildings were damaged and a number like this one were destroyed. There was little sleep overnight across much of the deep south. With the violent winds, the sound of tornadoes on the move and sirens blaring. Oh, this is bad. Really bad. Reporter: What certainly looks like a tornado tore through Jacksonville, Alabama. The parishioners at west point Baptist church are learning they'll have to rebuild. Wind speeds higher than 60 miles an hour sent trees crashing into homes. This apartment complex took a beating from the storm. Walls are still crumbling. This living room is now outdoors. And the lawn is covered with smashed car, soggy clothing and pieces of the building next door. Daylight would help us a lot, you know, because there's no power. There's multiple trees down, power lines down. Road blockage. Reporter: First responders had to work through the night freeing people trapped in their homes. It's a mess. It's war zobrine in there. Reporter: At the small campus here on spring break luckily, the high winds peeled off the roof of a dorm. This is what's left of a gym. After Alabama the storm knocked down trees over power lines as it moved east into Georgia and sent hail the size of golf balls through homes and car windows. They're not going to be happy at this dealership today. In a small town about an hour and a half west of Atlanta, more than 150 people running from a tornado had to take cover in this cave. Thousands are still without power this morning. They are telling us this morning that there were few people who had to be hospitalized but luckily no fatalities and they're hoping that doesn't change when the sun comes up. They're also underlining that they're extremely grateful the school was on spring break, that students weren't here and that the buildings at the school were built will. The town is blocked off in many places and will continue throughout the day. Thank you, Steve. And you hit it on the head that

