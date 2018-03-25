Toxic gases blamed for Iowa family death in Mexico

More
An autopsy revealed the family of four died while on vacation in Mexico from exposure to toxic gas.
2:27 | 03/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Toxic gases blamed for Iowa family death in Mexico

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53999399,"title":"Toxic gases blamed for Iowa family death in Mexico","duration":"2:27","description":"An autopsy revealed the family of four died while on vacation in Mexico from exposure to toxic gas.","url":"/GMA/News/video/toxic-gases-blamed-iowa-family-death-mexico-53999399","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.