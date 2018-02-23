Transcript for Former Trump advisers face new charges

George, to new developments in the Russia investigation. Special counsel Robert Mueller filing new charges against former trump campaign chairman Paul manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates. Pierre Thomas has those details and there in Washington. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. That's right, manafort and Gates facing new charges, more evidence that the special counsel is turning up the heat in this investigation. The new 32-count indictment filed last night accusing manafort and Gates of tax evasion and bank fraud in a series of alleged crimes beyond the previous charges of money laundering brought last October to which they pleaded not guilty. The alleged scheme secretly funneling $75 million into offshore accounts including Cyprus and failing to pay taxes on $30 million of it. Much came from Ukrainian politicians with close tie to the Kremlin and some took place while both men worked for the trump campaign. According to investigators, the alleged scheme allowed manafort and Gates to live lavish lifestyles. A total of a half a million dollars spent on clothing in Beverly hills. $200,000 allegedly spent on four range rovers and more than $800,000 of alleged landscaping spending. Overnight a spokesman for manafort released a statementing saying he's confident he will be acquitted on all the charges including the new we did not hear from Gates, but he has been in negotiations for a possible plea deal and these new charges will only increase the pressure, George. Okay, let's talk to Dan Abrams about that. Thank you, Pierre. Laetsz start out with new charges right now. You saw manafort there say he believes he will be acquitted. If not faces effectively the rest of his life in prison. You go from facing, let's say, about a decade to possibly decades as a result of new charges. These relate to lying to the banks and lying on your taxes. Basically saying, you know all that other stuff we mentioned in the previous indictment, that all existed and as part of that, an extension of that was lying on their taxes about it, lying to the banks about mortgages, et cetera, and that's what the additional charges are. These new charges dramatically increase the pressure on him. Absolutely. Look, typically when charges are filed it means that the conversations broke down. That the possible agreement isn't happening. You don't know that's the case here. They certainly still could reach a deal for something like that. But the fact that these charges have been filed absolutely increases the heat on both manafort and Gates to offer information, remember, when you say cut a deal, it it means that the prosecutor wants something from them. It's not just let's avoid a trial. It's let's make a deal so you can provide us with information. That's what gets you to higher-ups. Who could, either of them, give up in a possible deal. Exactly right. More on that to come. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.