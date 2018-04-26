Transcript for Trump attorney to plead 5th in Stormy Daniels lawsuit

We'll get the latest on president trump's legal battles. His personal attorney Michael Cohen says he will take the fifth in the stormy Daniels case as the president's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani re-opens discussions with Robert Mueller about an interview with the president. Our chief national correspondent Tom llamas is here with the details. Reporter: Good morning to you. We have those court documents right here and in them, the president's attorney, Michael Cohen, says he will plead the fifth amendment in the case brought by adult film star stormy Daniels declaring to the judge I will assert my fifth amendment right in connection with the proceedings in this case due to the ongoing criminal investigation by the FBI and U.S. Attorney for the southern district of New York. Now, he is citing his rights against self-incrimination because of a criminal investigation targeting him. That's when the FBI raided his New York office, his home and hotel room. He says he took his electronic devices and documents which include information pertaining to that $130,000 payment Cohen made to Daniels to keep her quiet about an affair with president trump. The president denied the affair and knowing anything about the payment. About pleading the fifth here's what he said on the trail in Iowa. Like you see on the mob, right? You see the mob takes the fifth. If you're innocent, why are you taking the fifth amendment? Reporter: Those words coming back to haunt him at least when it comes to his personal attorney Michael Cohen. Stormy Daniels' attorney will file a response and the U.S. District judge will have to decide. The president's new attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has now met with Robert Mueller. He hopes to wrap this up quickly. Reporter: That's right. He was president trump's rottweiler on the campaign trail and now on his legal team and he said yesterday there is not a stitch of evidence that the president colluded with the Russians, sources tell ABC news, ever since that Cohen raid, though, the president is less inclined to sit down with Mueller. Okay, Tom, Abrams about this right now. You know, that statement by Rudy Giuliani not a stitch of evidence that president trump colluded with the Russians could be a critical omission. Right, because, look, here's what we know. We know that 13 Russians have been indicted for trying to influence the election helping Donald Trump. We know that a number of senior campaign officials have admitted to lying about conversations with the Russians during the campaign. So, there's more than a stitch of evidence that something was happening there. Doesn't mean it was the trump campaign. Doesn't mean it was Donald Trump but it does mean it's worth investigating. It is important to listen to him separate Donald Trump himself from the trump campaign, because Robert Mueller is investigating connections between the trump campaign and the Russians. And acknowledging by omission they may have evidence there. Meantime, this idea that now Michael Cohen is pleading the fifth. You're saying you're not surprised. Not at all. Of course, he has to plead the fifth. He is in real trouble. Even his own attorneys concede that he will likely be indicted so if that's the case, of course, you can't testify in connection with a civil case over money damages when you're facing the possibility of serious prison time. Anyone in his situation would be pleading the fifth which is what makes president trump's previous statement, you know, so troubling. Right. Dan Abrams, thanks very much.

