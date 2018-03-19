Transcript for Trump blasts FBI, Russia investigation

including the death penalty. Thank you, Cecilia. We're going dive in within this can Dan Abrams. President tweeting, using Robert Mueller's name directly. There was the statement from the president's personal lawyer, John dowd. I wanted to show everyone this. I pray acting attorney general Rosen stein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of ag Jeff sessions in firing Mccabe late Friday night and bring to an end the issue of Russian collusion. You have the president using Mueller's name. You have the personal attorney saying, get rid of the investigation. What's going? It's getting under his skin. Some of the top investigators in the country investigating him an those closest to him. Mueller's team has subpoenaed documents from the trump organization. This has nothing to do, meaning the Mueller investigation should have nothing to do with the Mccabe firing. But you see now, the president trying to lump them together. To suggest, oh, well, because you have Mccabe being fired, that somehow tells you that the special counsel investigation is tainted. One has nothing to do with the other. You did say it's under the president's skin now, understandable. You have said before you thought president trump would fire Robert Mueller. Somewhat the likelihood of that at this point? What happens if he does? I said it when he almost did fire him. Now it's not going to happen. It's unlikely. This is mostly saber rattling on the part of the president, his lawyer. Tim pact would be seismic if he were to fire Robert Mueller. The result would be political, not legal. As a result, I think it's not going to happen anytime toon. Quick question on stormy Daniels. Big development in the case. They've gone back to court. They're seeking $20 million in damages. They say she's broken her agreement. Named for the first time. After distances himself for a long time. The president now named in this. Look, don't minimize the possibility that trump and his team could have an argument against her. There was a deal in place. You can say it was invalid. But they had a contract. That she wouldn't talk about this. Does that mean he's going to win many mls of dollars against her? Not necessarily. But don't immediately dismiss this. This is going to be a long, it seems like protracted fight. And now directly involved. Directly involving the the president now. Dan Abrams, thank you. James comb Yi wiey with sit down with George Stephanopoulos on "Gma" and a special edition of "20/20" on Sunday, April 15th.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.