{"id":54304311,"title":"Trump defends the EPA chief as Republicans, Democrats call for Pruitt's resignation","duration":"4:32","description":"Scott Pruitt faces mounting questions over the alleged millions of dollars he spent on travel and security.","url":"/GMA/News/video/trump-defends-epa-chief-republicans-democrats-call-pruitts-54304311","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}