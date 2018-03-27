Transcript for Trump expels 60 Russian diplomats from US

The administration says it will help side voting rights -- Thanks. President trump expelling 60 Russian diplomats from the U.S. In retaliation for that nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in England. Our chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran is at the Russian consulate in New York with more. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. Well, this morning it's not business as usual here at the Russian consulate. There are people packing their bags in there today as the world awaits Russia's response to this unprecedented diplomatic action. As you pointed out president trump expelling 60 Russian diplomat, 12 here, 48 from the embassy in Washington in retaliation for that poison with a deadly nerve agent and president trump also rallying allies to punish Russia too. All told now, 16 countries have expelled 138 Russian diplomats. This is an unprecedented collective action, bigger than anything in the cold war. All right, Terry Moran, thanks so much.

