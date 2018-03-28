Transcript for Stormy Daniels' lawyer seeks Trump deposition

morning, president trump now facing calls for a deposition in the stormy Daniels lawsuit. That was filed late last night by stormy Daniels' attorney. Want to bring in Cecilia Vega for more on this. Cecilia this, is something the president will try hard to avoid. Reporter: This comes as no surprise. Stormy Daniels' attorney wants to depose the president and not just the president but his lawyer Michael Cohen as well centered around this $130,000 hush mean she received before the election and this alleged threat made against her she brought up during that recent "60 minutes" interview. I pushed the white house just yesterday here about why the president has remained so uncharacteristically silent on this one, Sarah Sanders answered, look, the president doesn't punch back on everything. He's got a country to run. But we still have not heard from him on this one. To get some payment for this wall, he didn't get enough for the border wall and that spending bill passed by congress last week and now he's toying with the idea of having the Pentagon pay for it. Reporter: Yeah, you know this, this, of course, was the president's signature promise we heard over and over and over again, Mexico will pay for this wall and sources are telling us behind closed doors to aides and to house speaker Paul Ryan he's floating this idea of having it come out of the Pentagon's historic $700 billion -- money for his wall to come out of the Pentagon's 7 -- rather, so let me tell you. We asked the white house about this yesterday. Take a listen to what they had to say. Isn't it true Mexico is not going to pay for that wall? I'm not going to go beyond what the president already said. I think he still has plans to look at potential ways for that to happen. Reporter: So congress would need to sign off on this one and if what we're hearing already is any indication this won't come easy and Democrats are calling it a blatant misuse of funds and even Republicans, I'm talking to, George, are laughing. It would take 60 votes. It simply won't happen. Amy. Now to that breaking news about Facebook, the embattled

