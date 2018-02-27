Transcript for Trump promises action on guns, praises NRA

We saw president trump at that white house meeting. He also promised some action on guns there but had some praise for the NRA. Don't worry about the NRA. They are owe on our sides. Half of you are so afraid of the NRA. There's fog to be afraid of. And you know what, if they're not with you, we have to fight them every once in a while. That's okay. They're doing what they hi is right. Let's bring in Cecilia Vega for more. The president trying to thread a needle. So far no full-throated support for a new approach on guns. Reporter: We have heard him talk a lot about ideas like arming trained educators, banning bump stocks but no formal support of major new legislation and now this white house is facing pretty tough questions about whether they are backing away from another idea he seemed to support, this idea of raising the minimum age limit from 18 to 21 to purchase long gun, the president had last week some pretty strong words of support for that plan. The white house now says that he supports age limits in concept. This comes after the president had a lunch meeting with NRA leadership at the white house here on Sunday. They are adamantly opposed to this idea of minimum age limits. The white house is denying, George, that the president has softened his position on this one. He will be meeting with the bipartisan group of lawmakers to talk about guns tomorrow. Capitol hill is really looking for the president to drive the agenda on this one. So far not a lot of incentive for them to take up gun control. We'll see if he backs a legislative proposal. We saw the first lady offering support for those student activists who have come out of parkland. I have been heartened to see children across this country using their voices to speak out and try to create change. They're our future and they deserve a voice. Reporter: Well, Sarah Sanders says president trump supports absolutely agrees with what the first lady is saying there, that these are voices from these students that Teed to be heard and despite the fact that many of them are calling for legislative change like banning assault weapon, something this administration is not supportive of this is the first time we've heard from the first lady on the parkland attack, George, rare public comments from her there. Complicated DNA. We'll see where the president goes next. Thanks very much.

