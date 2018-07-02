Transcript for Trump requests Pentagon plan a grand military parade

George, the president making headlines for another reason ordering the Pentagon to plan a grand military parade. Similar to the one he saw in France. Our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has more and, Martha, the kind of parade the president has in mind would be pretty unusual, correct? Reporter: Very, very unusual, robin. The president is talking about tanks rolling down Pennsylvania avenue, fighter jets streaking over the capitol, the president's been talking about this since last summer when he saw the bastille day parade in France calling it one of the greatest parades I've ever seen. But that parade has been going on since the late 1800s. It was not something that a modern day president decided to roll out so he could stand and review the troops and it's not something the greatest superpower in the world normally feels the need to do. Parades of that magnitude are now more often associated with authoritarian regimes, think Russia, think North Korea. But president trump loved that display the military might and the Pentagon as you said has now been told to figure out a date this year, robin. Parades of those magnitudes, money. Who is going to pay for it? How much is it going to cost? Reporter: Oh, a lot of money. It could cost millions and we would pay for it. Our military, by the way, is still deployed around the world. Has been fighting one war after another. There are readiness issue, budget issues and certainly in an era where the military is already greatly respected, more than any other institution in this country and selfless service is part of basic training. It is a core military value. I think what they would really like, robin, is a long-term budget. That's where they want the money to go. All right. Thank you, Martha. Let's see if this parade actually happens by the end of the year.

