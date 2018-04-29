Trump skips White House correspondents' dinner for the second time

More
The president held a campaign-style rally as White House staffers got roasted at the annual correspondents' dinner.
3:55 | 04/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump skips White House correspondents' dinner for the second time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54810075,"title":"Trump skips White House correspondents' dinner for the second time","duration":"3:55","description":"The president held a campaign-style rally as White House staffers got roasted at the annual correspondents' dinner.","url":"/GMA/News/video/trump-skips-white-house-correspondents-dinner-time-54810075","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.