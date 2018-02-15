Transcript for Trump tweets after deadly school shooting

President trump has tweeted this morning about the shooting saying there were so ny signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities again and again. Want to go to Cecilia Vega. She's at the white house this morning. Cecilia, we didn't hear from the president before cameras last night, expect to see him today? Reporter: Only on Twitter so far. That is a very real possibility. Something under consideration at this white house right now and know the president has been in touch with the Florida governor and Broward county sheriff and sources tell us the president had been planning to go to mar-a-lago this weekend. That is just 40 miles away from where, George, right now. A visit to that scene of that tragedy, not being ruled out at this point. As you know, it's often the case that in the wake of these tragedies, the conversation here in Washington then turns to gun control. That's not something that president trump has wanted to talk about. He's had to address the nation three times so far in the wake of mass shootings, and he has often said that it is too soon in those days after those shootings to talk about gun violence and gun laws -- rather, gun laws. We will see if today is the day he'll have to make a fourth address to the nation, and perhaps this is the one that prompts that conversation about gun control policy in this country. Yeah, we'll see if that happens and, Cecilia, this hit the white house at a time when they were reeling from so many other problems. Reporter: Yeah, it certainly did, George. Of course, that scandal over rob porter in day nine, ten I believe. Not something they wanted to talk about, though, yesterday. In fact, reporters were gathered outside Sarah Sanders' office to try to ask questions in the wake of the president addressing for the very first final here at the white house domestic violence saying that is something he abhors and not to be tolerated ever. First time we heard him speak out about that but they canceled the briefing after it was postponed twice and Sarah Sanders said it was because of the shooting in Florida. There is no briefing on the schedule at this point today, George, so there still are a number of questions about these other issues hanging over this white house right now in addition to this awful tragedy down there in Florida. Okay, Cecilia Vega, thanks

