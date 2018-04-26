Transcript for Trump Veteran Affairs nominee faces more allegations

President trump's pick to head the V.A. Is also facing more trouble this morning. ABC news confirmed Dr. Ronny Jackson is considering withdrawing from the nomination as he faces new allegations about his professional conduct. Our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has the latest there on capitol hill for us this morning. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. These new allegations are explosive and after meeting again with the president yesterday, this morning we've learned that Dr. Ronny Jackson is considering withdrawing his nomination. Now, the accounts for more than 20 and former employees provided to ABC by a top Democrat describe Jackson as abusive, volume tiff and toxic. This morning, Dr. Ronny Jackson's nomination to lead the V.A. Is on life support. The president's physician accused of doling out prescription drugs on air force one, keeping questionable records about controlled substances and drinking on duty, even wrecking a government vehicle while drunk. There is a pattern of conduct that's been reported to us that is disturbing and we need to find out if it's true or not. Reporter: Jackson denies prescribing controlled substances like the opioid percocet without proper documentation. I have no idea where that's coming from. Reporter: And wrecking that government car, he is denying that too. The white house says Jackson was thoroughly vetted in the past and that there were no red flags. Dr. Jackson has had at least four independent background investigations conducted during his time at the white house and the investigates revealed no areas of concern. Reporter: Now, Jackson isn't the only trump pick under intense scrutiny here on the hill. His embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt will be grilled about his questionable travel and spending habits. The accusations against him have been piling up for weeks and range from that sweetheart real estate deal to questions with his relationship with a D.C. Lobbyist and frequent first class travel on the taxpayer dime. A lot going on today, Mary, thank so much.

