Transcript for Trump warned by lawmakers on Russia probe

Now to president trump taking on the Russia investigation. Blasting the special counsel and the FBI in a series of tweets over the weekend. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are warning the president Cecilia Vega has the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Hi, robin. Good morning to you. The white house has said at least ten time that president trump has no plans to fire Robert Mueller. Those weekend tweets and his own lawyer's call for an end to the special counsel investigation have many worried about the president's next steps. This morning, both Republicans and Democrats have a stern warning for president trump. Cannot fire Robert Mueller. If he tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency. This would undoubtedly result in a constitutional crisis. Reporter: Washington sounding the alarm after the president's personal attorney over the weekend called on the justice department to end the special counsel's inquiry between Russia and team trump. The entire thing has been a witch hunt. There is no collusion. The Russia store I have a total fabrication. I call it the Russian hoax. Reporter: Overnight, a white house lawyer trying to ease concerns, saying the white house yet again confirm that the president is not considering or discussing the firing of the special counsel, Robert Mueller. But president trump spent his weekend behind closed doors, lashing out on Twitter. Seven tweets in two days. Escalating his attacks on the Russia broeb and its key players. Blasting sakt moan use James Comey. Naming Mueller for the first time, saying the Mueller probe should noefr have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It started late Friday night with the firing of FBI deputy director and drew Mccabe. Ousted less than two days before he was set to retire. His benefits stripped. You cannot stop the men and women from the FBI from doing the right thing. Reporter: Mccabe denies any wrong doing. An inspector general report concluded he authorized a conversation between FBI officials and a journalist about a Clinton foundation probe and then misled investigators about it. The president called Mccabe's ouster great day for democracy. Mccabe said he was let go as part of the administration's ongoing war with the FBI. Mccabe has been sbrird by Mueller's team. And Mccabe documented his conversations with the president and handed over those member most to Mueller's investigators. But in one of his many tweets this weekend, president trump said he spent very little time with Andrew Mccabe and never saw him taking any notes. Some Democrats say it's time to pass legislation to protect formally Robert Mueller's investigation. In perhaps the most extraordinary response is to all of this weekend's epts, former CIA director John Brennan's public takedown of president trump. Quote, when the full extent of your venali the Ty, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your right ft plays the as a disgraced demagogue in the dust bin of history. We know that the president is heading to New Hampshire today. He is, robin. The place he once called a drug-infested den. He'll be there today along with the first lady to tuck that about the opioid crisis. Among his proposals, stricter personalities for drug dealers, including the death penalty. Thank you, Cecilia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.