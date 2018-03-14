Transcript for Trump's CIA pick already under scrutiny

around him in that cabinet. Let's bring in Martha Raddatz with more on this. Martha, how much do you expect many Pompeo to be different in the state department than Rex tillerson was? Reporter: Well, very different, because Pompeo and trump are much more in tune. Donald Trump said that yesterday. So with Mike Pompeo I think there's an expectation that the state department will be back in the good graces of the president. It was really quite demoralized under Rex tillerson because they knew the president didn't much like him and as we move to those talks with North Korea you have Pompeo who has been very tough on Kim Jong-un as opposed to tillerson who was always understandably as a diplomat talking about negotiations. So, Pompeo adds that additional pressure to those possible talks, which could be a good thing. Meantime, Martha, Gina Haspel, would be the first woman to lead the CIA, well liked insidehe building but she could have tough hearings on capitol hill. Reporter: Yeah, Gina Haspel was in charge of that black site in Thailand where extensive waterboarding took place which simulates drowning, are toers will say that has already been investigated and it was legal. Critics will want to know why she went along with it, George.

