Transcript for Trump's lawyers oppose special counsel interview: Sources

Thank you, guys. Several new developments in the Russia investigation and I want to bring in Jon Karl. The big headline, president's legal team now taking a stand against Robert Mueller advising the president against a wide-ranging interview with the special counsel. Reporter: There's a lot of negotiation going on here. Mueller has made it clear he wants to talk to the president. His legal team is trying to negotiate to have simply a written q&a and told the president it would be a bad idea to go into a full-range interview with the special counsel, a very risky thing and, George, I've got to tell you, I have spoken to some of his outside advisers who say it would be a disas ter but believe ultimately he will not be able to avoid sitting down with the special counsel. Chris Christie said he didn't think the president should testify either and we're seeing Steve Bannon not appear before the house intelligence committee today. Reporter: There's a lot of back and forth. He had been before thecommittee earlier and refused to answer any questions about his interactions with the president in the white house or during the transition. Now Bannon is saying he's not going to come unless the terms of the interview can be worked out. But I can tell you this, George, Bannon has told others that he knows that although he can play this game with the committee there is no way that he can avoid answering all questions with the special counsel. Executive privilege works with congress. It doesn't work when you're sitting down with the special counsel. Meantime, the controversy over that house intelligence committee memo dealing with the wiretapping of Carter page continues. The Democrats, they have now voted to release the Democrats' memo as well on the president's desk. Reporter: It is. It was a unanimous vote. All the Republican, all the Democrats voted to release it. Now the president has five days to decide whether or not he wants to block it. Advisers tell me he's inclined to allow it to be released. We'll see. We're joined by the man at

