Transcript for Trump's top White House economic adviser resigns

To the white house right now and another major departure, Gary Cohn is resigning, the sixth top official this year. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has the latest. This announcement is already rattling financial markets. Reporter: It certainly is. As you say, more turnove in this white house than any other administration in recent year. President trump says he likes the conflict. He likes to watch two sides fight it out. In this case, Gary Cohn fought it out, lost and now he's out. This morning, another top aide in the trump administration out, chief economic adviser Gary Cohn resigning, the circle of west wing loyalists shrinking by the day. The news came just hours after president trump declared his white house chaos-free. I read, oh, gee, maybe people don't want to work for trump. Believe me, everybody wants to work in the white house. They want a piece of that oval office the west wing. Reporter: The president insists there is no turmoil. I like conflict. I like having two people with two different point of views. Then I make a decision. Reporter: In a statement, president trump called Cohn a rare talent. Cohn returning the niceties, saying it has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform. Behind the scenes, the two men clashed. He opposed the president's plan to slap tariffs on alum number and steel imports. He nearly resigned last year. I think there's blame on both sides. Very bad people in that group. But you had people that were very fine people on both sides. Reporter: Cohn is the sixth high profile white house aide to resign this year and the president hinted there are more departures to come. There will be people that change. They always change. Reporter: Now the president refused to answer when directly asked if his attorney general Jeff sessions might be the next to go. Gary Cohn will stay on the job for another few weeks. This is job that many people want. He says he'll make a wise choice and the markets watching that as well, Cecilia. They are. Especially all eyes here at home to see how Wall Street plays today. Cohn was viewed as a stabilizing force. Names that are being kicked out to replace Cohn, Peter Navarro, a Democrat and Larry kudlow, a conservative commentator and trump can campaign adviser. Meantime, Cecilia, the primary elections in Texas a surge in democratic turnout, any response from the white house. So far, no. We might hear something that president trump, all the candidates in Republican primaries he picked won their primaries to avoid a runoff. We have heard from the presidenr about this the

