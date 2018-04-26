-
Now Playing: Trump Veteran Affairs nominee faces more allegations
-
Now Playing: Trump's Veteran Affairs pick withdraws nomination
-
Now Playing: Alleged 'Golden State Killer's victim's sister speaks out
-
Now Playing: How to get the Meghan Markle sparkle for less
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' celebrates Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Spring gardening bargains
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams shares wedding advice for her friend Meghan Markle
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle gets married in her last 'Suits' episode
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry picks Prince William as best man
-
Now Playing: Mom outraged after preschooler told not say 'best friend'
-
Now Playing: Is your washer really stealing your socks?
-
Now Playing: Flaw let Amazon Alexa record users without knowing
-
Now Playing: NFL owner criticizes Trump over anthem protests
-
Now Playing: Lyle Menendez describes prison reunion with brother
-
Now Playing: Trump attorney to plead 5th in Stormy Daniels lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Ex-cop arrested in 'Golden State Killer' case
-
Now Playing: Grandmas cook up classic foods from their homelands at this restaurant
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Dark chocolate may make you smarter, study suggests
-
Now Playing: Why Don't We gives acoustic performance of 'Trust Fund Baby'