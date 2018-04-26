Trump's Veteran Affairs pick withdraws nomination

Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson called allegations against him "completely false and fabricated" in a statement announcing he is withdrawing from the nomination process.
1:13 | 04/26/18

{"id":54745121,"title":"Trump's Veteran Affairs pick withdraws nomination","duration":"1:13","description":"Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson called allegations against him \"completely false and fabricated\" in a statement announcing he is withdrawing from the nomination process.","url":"/GMA/News/video/trumps-veteran-affairs-pick-withdraws-nomination-54745121","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
