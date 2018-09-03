Transcript for Twins find out they were separated as infants, observed in childhood as part of study

I know. Now a set of identical twins that were adopted by different families and they were monitored for a secret nature versus nurture study, but the new families were not told about it. Here's Elizabeth vargas from "20/20 "20/20." Reporter: The identical twins separated in China adopted in the U.S. And reunited on "Gma." Hi. Hi. We kind of talk the same and, like -- Lot the same? A lot the same. Reporter: Chinese adoption officials separated girls and allowed them to be adopted to unsuspecting families. The same thing happens in some parts of the world, and it happened in Manhattan. In the 1960s. Three men from the New York City area, total strangers, discovered they were identical triplets. In 1980, they had been separated at birth by the services. Then Howard Burak discovered he had an identical brother, something their adoptive parents were never told. She said, you have an identical twin brother, and I said, thank you for telling me that. How do I find that person? Reporter: What does it feel like? You feel like you're missing something. Don't know what it was. Reporter: The twins connecting. Noticing similarities. We live parallel lives essentially. Reporter: You got married the same year? '92. Reporter: You both had to think about it? That is a slow -- Reporter: In the documentary, "The twinning reaction," Doug and Howard also share vague, unsettling memories of intrusive strangers coming to study them throughout their early childhood. They would film me and make me ride my bake and, you know, do this test and that test. Reporter: What would they ask you to do? All kinds of psychology tests and draw and looking at things, and ink blots and drawings and talking to you, and asking questions. Reporter: It turns out that Doug, Howard and their parents were unwittingly taking part in a secret study of twins, a study trying to answer the question of nature versus nurture. It's upsetting to know that these people were able to affect our lives in a way that I didn't even understand. Reporter: The question now, how many other people are walking around not knowing they too have an identical twin? For "Good morning America," Elizabeth vargas, ABC news, new York. That's pretty shocking, isn't it? Yeah. Wow. You can see a lot more about it tonight on "Secret siblings" on 2010 TWN here on ABC.

