Transcript for Urgent search for teen swept away in sewage system

trump carried. To the urgent search for a 13-year-old boy two slipped and fell in a drainage pipe in los Angeles. More than 100 firefighters are looking for him. Whit Johnson is on the scene with the latest. Reporter: Paula, good morning. Every moment of the search agonizing for the family of 13-year-old Jesse Hernandez. Almost 12 hours into the search right now. You see the command post behind me. Lawn enforcement. Firefighters. Coming together to use specialized equipment through a maze of underground tunnels hoping to find this boy alive. More than 100 members of the los Angeles fire department rushing to the scene. A desperate race to find 13-year-old jesds receive Hernandez who disappeared down a drainage pipe while enjoying an Easter picnic in a park with his family. We're mapping out the drainage system. We're determining any void spots or larger areas to where there could be enough air that if this boy was that he could survive. We're concentrating resources at each of those locations. Reporter: At4:30 P.M., rnandez and friends climbed a chain link fence and played in an aban domed man nance shed near the river. A wooden plank gave way. He fell in and was swept away. It's approximate four-foot-wide pipe. The water and sewage is flowing 15 miles per hour. Reporter: Authorities are using search cameras mounted to flotation devices, sim lar to a boogieboard. Law enforcement searching front iingly. They've come up empty so far. His family is urging anyone who may have seen him to please call the LAPD. Rescue crews are searching this upds ground network. To give you an idea how complex it is they're looking in areas up to a mile and a half away from where he fell in. They're looking in catch areas for any sign of the boy. Rescue crews are hoping to add new resources as the sun comes up the this morning. Our thoughts are with item in this search, whit. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.