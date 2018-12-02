Transcript for US figure skater makes history at Winter Olympics

Now more on the olympics. Team usa racking up medals. Amy is there with them right now. Good morning, again, Amy. Reporter: Hey, robin, good morning to you. It was a great start for American athletes. It all began with 17-year-old red Gerard and 27-year-old Jamie Anderson, who both will be taking home gold medals in the men and women snowboard slopestyle competition. And then we have mirai nagasu. The first American woman to ever complete a triple Axel in the women's competition. Adam Rippon helped his team to the bronze. He plazed third behind two competitors who both fell on the ice though his performance was rock solid. It was to a lesser degree of difficulty. A lot of people on social media saying Adam Rippon was robbed. So much more to cover over the next few weeks. The weather is warming up the. The best news of all. That's good. People are saying Rippon was ripped off. That's how they were saying it on social media. Yes, exactly. I don't know if you could see

