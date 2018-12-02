Transcript for US figure skater speaks out after scoring controversy

the stars of last night's olympic game. American skater Adam Rippon. He performed the nearly flawless routine. Helping team usa win bronze. Amy is in South Korea with Adam right now. Good morning to you again, Amy. Yes, good morning to you. Adam Rippon wearing his bronze medal. Congratulations. First time on on limp ek ice. You nailed it. How does it feel to make a performance like that in your olympic debut? It feels incredible. You know, we had the competition early on Monday morning. So, good morning, everybody. It's Monday morning. So, like, I had the competition earlier today. And, um, I don't think I have ever been that nervous at 10:00 A.M. In my entire life. Um -- but, it felt great. I thought I was going throw up. But I kept it together. You didn't look like it. You had all the confidence. All the finesse. That's part of why people on social media are saying Rippon was robbed. You placed third. The two people in front of you fell. You did not. What you to think of your scores? Think we need to get those people that think I was ripped off on a judging panel immediately. Maybe before the individual competition. There you go. You still have more competitions. We can work on it for you. You were the first openly gay U.S. Winter olympian. Is a pretty remarkable thing. You were making headlines then opinion you made further headlines when you spoke out about vice president Mike pence. I have a question for you. You eluded that you might do this. When the olympics are over, would you sit down with Mike pence? And what would you say to him? You know what, I personally don't have anything to say to Mike pence. I'm lucky because legislation he's pushed has not affected my life at all. I spoke out because there are people out there whose legislation -- whose lives have been affected by change he's tried to make. Soy spoke out for them. Because I right now have a voice. And, um, I think it's important for me to use it. That's a conversation -- a conversation for them. You also have a teammate. Gus Kenworthy who is openly gay. You two are firsts in the winter olympics. He was there cheering you on. I loved seeing the post. What has his friendship meant to you? We have been corresponding, heading into the games. And we said that okay, before opening ceremonies we have to meet. We finally met. And, um -- you know, we got the walk in together. And, I -- that's -- you know, we have a bond now that we'll have for the rest of our lives. And he's such a sweetheart. East supernice. Supercute. And -- Just like you. Stop it. Stop it, some more, right? You have your individual competitions coming up tlart week. Are you nervous? Are you excite snd I mean, you look like you don't have a nerve in your body. It's hard the to believe you felt like you were going to throw up because you look so confident. What are you most looking forward to? I'm ready. I'm here. I'm at the olympics. And -- um, you know, I came to play. I'm so excited to be here. And after this team competition and skating so well, I feel, you know, ready to show the world what else I have up my sleeve. We cannot wait to see it. I want to ask you this. When it's all done. You have finished cheering on your comrades and make it home, what is the first thing you're going to do? The first thing you're going eat? How are you going to celebrate? I'm going to go to target and get a bottle of saufennon blank oyster bay with the twist top. I like it. Immediately. I'm free, if you want company. You can come right over. Live 15 minutes the from L.A. Xchlt. We have just have day. All right. It was such a pleasure to have you with us. Congratulations. We hope you get more hardware. Me, too. It's pretty heavy. I think he can do it, guys. Adam. Amy, would you give him a big old hug. Amy, give him a big hug for us. A huge, huge hug. From all of us. That's from everyone at "Good morning America." Oh, a star is born. That was one of the the best -- interviews I have ever seen. So charming. Very charming. Yesterday, when he performed, he had the news -- the sports casters cracking up. He does not hold back. He is so himself. And you're right. A star. We just witnessed it.

