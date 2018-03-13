US Figure Skating reckoning with sexual abuse allegations against Olympic coach

More
Craig Maurizi first accused coach Richard Callaghan in 1999 of sexually abusing him.
4:10 | 03/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Figure Skating reckoning with sexual abuse allegations against Olympic coach

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53699708,"title":"US Figure Skating reckoning with sexual abuse allegations against Olympic coach","duration":"4:10","description":"Craig Maurizi first accused coach Richard Callaghan in 1999 of sexually abusing him.","url":"/GMA/News/video/us-figure-skating-reckoning-sexual-abuse-allegations-olympic-53699708","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.