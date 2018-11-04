Transcript for US slams Russia for UN veto on Syria chemical weapons attacks

on to gng tensions over the suspectedmi attk in syrillingt least 40 lians. The U.S. Slamming Russia for vetoin uesolution to create an international stigation. S James longis in the region and Thi comess the president and aies weigh a militaresp good morning. Reporter: Good morn robin. Iorowing her in the region asyr waits for that forceful response president trump prom. This morning the Russian ambassador here in Beirut reany strikey the Americans on Syria will result in swift retaliation and those missilesngt down. And just moments ago, president trumpweeting and challenging ia over those missiles saying, get ready, Russia. They will be coming nice, new and smart. You shouldn't be partners with a killing animal. So,uropean air traffic rol warning airlines to oid Syrian airspace because of LE strikes. Russia vetoed an internatl ligation io that suspected chemicalck. U.S. Ambasr Nikki Haley was not HOL back. History will record that on this daysia C protecting a monster over thees of the Syrian people. Reporter: That veto makes the u.s.on't being it alone. Ench andtish leaders have signaled their srt as W as allies here in thee east. James, there ars to be new eviden of suspected chemical attack. Reporter: That's right,robin. Activists in Syria releasing video showing an unexploded barrel bomb THA Lande on a bed a residential building in sa that the device contained andking chemicals. Ro Thanks very much again, we'll wait to see what the response will be.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.