US, UK warn of Russian hackers' targeting homes

U.S. and U.K. officials are issuing a rare, joint statement about an attack targeting millions of homes and business worldwide through the Internet and routers.
2:23 | 04/17/18

Transcript for US, UK warn of Russian hackers' targeting homes

