Volunteers make 600K lunches so kids don't go hungry during teacher walkouts

Heidi Richmond, 26, has made hundreds of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for children who depend on school meals to eat.
0:37 | 04/27/18

Transcript for Volunteers make 600K lunches so kids don't go hungry during teacher walkouts
