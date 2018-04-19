The VR therapy designed to help sexual assault survivors heal by facing attackers More "For rape victims, the idea is that in therapy we need to help people confront their fears, and one way is that we have to go places where we don't go normally," Dr. Stephane Bouchard said. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for The VR therapy designed to help sexual assault survivors heal by facing attackers -- This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: The VR therapy designed to help sexual assault survivors heal by facing attackers

