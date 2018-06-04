Transcript for Waterpark co-owner pleads not guilty in boy's death

There are also new developments in that deadly water slidease which too the life of a 10-year-old boy back in 2016. The co-owner of the Kansas park has pled not guilty toond degree murder and S Diane Macedo is here with all of the details. Diane, good morning. Paula, good morning. Jeff Henry said his heart goes out to T boy's fami as lawyer called the allegations against him ludicrous. But prosecutors say Henry ignored safety standards I rush to open the world's tallest water slide. Wear park designer J Henry is pleading not guilty to second degree murder connectionith the 2016 water slide death O 10-yold Caleb Schwab. The man once Calle the water pa visionary built the very rukt water S to be the est in the world. He does not have any formal education in terms of engineering or physical-- ysics, correct? Reporter: He relently pushed engineers to P this prototype in 36 days and the indictment says the ride wasurriedly built. The issue about pushing this forward is, fact, totally false. If thing, construn schedule was moved B by over a year and a half to accommodate safety issues. Repor the indictment also ges the design of the R guaranteed that rafts would occasionally go airborne a manner tould severely injure or kill the occupants. That's what happened to Caleb Schwab. There's justimes you want to be there and be in the moment wiim and you see him and you almost wano touch him. Unbelievable what those pas are going through. There S a big debate over whether Henry is a flight risk. His attorney argued he's not going anyw because he wants to defend himsel against these allegations. Yeah,n the meantime, Caleb's family has to endure all this agony once again. Thank you.

