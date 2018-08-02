Transcript for WH reacts to Senate's sweeping spending deal

Could be a long one. Let's talk to Jon Karl for more on this and, Jon, I was watching in the briefing room yesterday, it was Sarah Sanders talking about the president's 24-hour turnaround on whether or not he wanted a shutdown. He doesn't get his wall funding. He does get what he wants in defense but this budget deal also just eviscerates the president's budget. Reporter: Absolutely and it was mystifying, frankly, to see the president one day say that he would love to have a government shutdown to push for his border wall because security is so important and then literally while he was saying that negotiators in the senate, Democrat and Republican banging out this deal that makes no reference whatsoever to the border wall. So, George, I tried to find out what the president's position is on this, if it had flipped as it apparently has because he endorsed the budget deal and the white house is not acknowledging a flip. They do have one more chance to push for a shvtdown. This sets the level of spending for the next two years, but by the end of March they need to come up with the specifics of the spending and if there is no border wall in the specifics that are outlined, he could once again threaten a shutdown. That's after the dreamer deadline as well. Meantime, the questions about chief of staff John Kelly, of course, this rob porter incident is happening on his watch and you're even seeing some in the president's orbit taking shots at him. Reporter: You are. A lot of second-guessing particularly outside of Kelly's leadership here. People mystified as to how he could call Kelly a man of honor and integrity even after these allegations were out, detailed allegations were out and even yesterday in the briefing room you heard Sarah Sanders say that he was not forced out. In other words, Kelly even after all that was known according to the press secretary could have stayed here and stayed on the job. Incredible. Jon Karl, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.