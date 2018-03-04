Transcript for White House investigates Cabinet member's rental deal

The president not only attacking Amazon but Mexico and congress over immigration. We want to bring in Jon Karl for more on that. The president has been on a tear including just a few minutes ago. Reporter: He is on fire on this, George. Tweeted about 20 times over the past two days fully half of those tweets including this one you're seeing right now on Mexico, on immigration slamming the Democrats saying that there must be a crackdown on immigration. George, it wasn't that long ago that the president was talking about congress needing to pass what he called a bill of love to provide a path to citizenship for the dreamers. That talk is gone. He had been criticized by some of his hard-line supporters for going soft on immigration. Now, George, it seems as though the president is out to prove that there is nobody more hard line on immigration than Donald Trump. This caravan of immigrants coming from Central America through Mexico which is pretty much an annual event. Reporter: We know this is a caravan of immigrants from Honduras coming up. Organized by an activist group. They are far away from the U.S. Border right now. This has gotten attention on fox News and that in turn has certainly caught the eye of the president. Meantime, the president's EPA administrator Scott Pruitt in hot water now being investigated by the white house. Reporter: That's right. This is all tied to this apartment that he has rented on capitol hill for $50 a night from the lobbyist for a Canadian energy department, a company, a lobbyist that is paid to lobby the environmental protection agency. They got a project approved last year from the EPA. The EPA says this has nothing to do with any housing arrangement that the EPA administrator has but make no doubt about it, he is on thin ice. Certainly. Jon, thanks very much. A new twist in the legal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.