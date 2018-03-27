Transcript for White House responds to Stormy Daniels' claims

Thanks. Let's bring in Cecilia Vega for more on all this. Cecilia, the white house answering questions right now, white house staff, we now know the president watched but he's not saying a word about this. Reporter: Yeah, you know, this is a president that the white house always says he likes to counterpunch, no counterpumps in this one. A lot of reports about whether he did watch, didn't watch. You said it, the white house is not saying officially but it very much seems like he watched it given that the white house's line is the president doesn't believe any of her claims that she made in that interview and reportedly seeking out advice from those close to him about whether he should respond and how this is affecting his poll numbers. The advice so far, don't respond. He seems to be following it. The first lady's office is responding to questions about whether she watched. Their statement, she is focused on being a mom while enjoying that spring break down in mar-a-lago. Yeah, the president doesn't always follow legal advice but pretty clear if he did respond it would probably draw a new defamation suit from stormy. On another subject we now are finding out the commerce department is going to ask a new question about citizenship on the census drawing controversy. Reporter: Oh, hugely controversial. A lot of backlash particularly from civil rights groups and Democrats, so this will be on the 2020 census asking about citizenship status. California authorities announced overnight think filed a lawsuit. Take a look in an opponent Ed they wrote, its effect would be truly insidious and it would discourage nonsit tens and their citizen family members from responding to the census resulting in a less accurate population count. The administration says it will help side voting rights -- Thanks.

