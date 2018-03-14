Transcript for More White House staff changes expected

and white house and white house is closely watching that but the president is in California this morning pushing for that border wall while back in Washington, more fallout over his Twitter firing of secretary of state Rex tillerson. The president's ally, CIA director Mike Pompeo picked to replace tillerson and Jon Karl has more. Jon, you're hearing there could be more shake-ups to come. Reporter: It sure looks that way, Cecilia. Rex tillerson is out, but the president is hinting he is not done shaking up his cabinet. Thousands of miles from Washington, Donald Trump is on his first trip to California as president. Checking out prototypes of the border wall he so badly wants to build and rallying the troops. Relax, be at ease and let's have a good time for a couple of minutes, okay. Reporter: Back in Washington more bloodletting. Shortly after telling the world via Twitter that Rex tillerson is out as secretary of state, the president hinted this might not be the end of the shake-up. I'm really at a point where we're getting very close to having the cabinet and other things that I want. Reporter: Trump administration has already smashed records with a turnover rate so far of 35%. In the last few weeks he's lost some of his most senior and trusted aides. Tillerson who rushed back early from Africa after John Kelly told him his job was on the line appeared shaken by the news. He didn't get a call from the president until hours after his firing was announced on Twitter. What is most important is to ensure an orderly and smooth transition. Reporter: Tillerson's spokesman was fired too. Moments after putting out a statement saying tillerson had wanted to stay on the job and was, quote, unaware of why he was being fired. And at the white house, another surprise departure. Trump's personal aide and body man John Mcentee, somebody at the president's side virtually every day was abruptly escorted off the white house grounds Monday. Not even allowed to pack up his desk or get his jacket. Sources tell ABC news many serious issues were found in his security clearance background check. And while Mcentee is out of the white house he is still very much in the trump or not. The morning after the secret service escorted him off the white house grounds, the president's re-election campaign put out a notice saying that he had been hired as an adviser for campaign operations for the president's re-election campaign. As for all the chaos, I spoke to a close friend of the president who told me it's not that the president is losing control, it's that he is taking control. He is realizing he has the power to do whatever he wants to do regardless of whatever advice he is offered. This friend of the president called that troubling. Cecilia. Another busy day at the white house, my friend. Thank you, Jon Karl, and, of course, that pickup of Pompeo, a real sign the president wants his America ifle first strategy around him in that cabinet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.