Transcript for White House says Trump will defend VA nominee

president trump's embattled pick to head the V.A., Dr. Ronny Jackson, is facing charges of professional misconduct. President trump gave Jackson his full backing last night after appearing doing T waver during the day. Reporter: At first, he seemed to be in trouble. After a face-to-face meeting, now this morning, the white house is digging in. They said they is is E reviewed Jackson's record and gave him a clean bill of health. This morning, the white house is fighting back. Defending the embattled pick to lead the V.A. I haven't heard of the particular allegations. I will tell you he's one of the finest people that I have met. Reporter: A senior white house official insists the allegations of professional misconduct are pure politics saying Dr. Ronny Jackson is being rail roaded. And his record is impeccable. His confirmation hearing is now on hold after allegations of a hostile work environment, possibly drank on duty, and improperly dispensed medication as the WOUs physician. No evidence has been presented. In the process, he learned this nickname. He was the candyman because he handed out prescription drugs like they were candy. Reporter: The president initially seemed to nudge him to back out. I wouldn't do it. What does he need it for? To be abused by politicians not thinking nicely about our country? Reporter: Jackson won't comment on the allegations. Is there any truth to the allegations? Will you withdraw your nomination? He insists he's eager to answer questions. I'm looking forward to rescheduling the hearing and going the process moving. Reporter: The president says what come next, whether Jackson decides the stay or go, is entirely up to him. Sources tell us this morning that Jackson has no intention of withdrawing his nomination. Meantime, a house election in Arizona yesterday. Republicans he would on to if seat. It's setting off alorm bells for the GOP. Reporter: This was a little too close for comfort for many Republicans. They eked out a win here. Only by roughly five points. This is a district that president trump carried by more than 20 points. It sends a very clear message to Republicans that even red districts in red states could be up for grabs. Big midterms coming up. Mary Bruce, thank you very much.

