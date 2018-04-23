Transcript for White Sox pitcher in critical condition after brain hemorrhage

ur doctor about Neulasnp. Es now frightening scene O the baseball field. White sox pitcher Danny Farquhar collapsing in the dugout suffering a brain hemorrhage from aupeurysm. Amy, yave the latest on his con. Taste right, Michael. Farquh remains I critical but stable condition this morninge??ltimo following that terrifying moment happened during the wte soastros game. This morning, dannyarquhars fighting for his life in a Chicago hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage over the wed. The horrifying moment happened in an insnt throwing just 15 S in the sixth in. Moments la he's collapsing in the dugout. Paramedics and members of his team are rushing to his aid Y carryinghe 31-year-old out and T the hospital the tmun insteealing he suffered a red undergoing multiple surgeries, hiinjuries lng H in critical condition Thi moing. Many around the league offgu equi thnd prayers teammates and coachesa uno D devastat More than anythi the want to keep their GHTs on Dan personal and continue to mov Repor wear Farquhar's number3 their caps, even in the Mitchell happens when the wall of a blood vessel bec balons outward. An eated 6 mil people in the united states a brain ansm. 30,000 of which actually experien rupturen sus ras, every year which can be so scary. He played for THR oth teams over seven beasons but obviously none of that mattershis morning because alleball and I'm sure all of this country praying and pulling hi make a full recovery. Absolutely. But this to come out of nowherarny warning signs for the this. There certainly somelude headache. Dr. Jen Ashton described it as worst heache of your life, double vision difficult speaking are all warning signs this may ap you need to seek medical a Yeah, all right, Amy, bing this to us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.