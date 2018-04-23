-
Now Playing: White Sox player listed as critical after aneurysm
-
Now Playing: Belly fat is bad for your heart, researchers say
-
Now Playing: Are you actually allergic to penicillin?
-
Now Playing: CDC warns: Throw out store-bought chopped romaine lettuce
-
Now Playing: Woman says her doctor told her she was just fat, when in fact she had cancer
-
Now Playing: Even a mild head injury increases risk for Parkinson's disease, veterans study shows
-
Now Playing: Meet the teacher who lost 100 pounds, then ran the Boston Marathon
-
Now Playing: Moms who have depression early on may have kids with lower IQ scores: Study
-
Now Playing: Dermatologist sheds light on the downsides of squeaky-clean skin
-
Now Playing: Is caffeine good for your heart?
-
Now Playing: Could caffeine be good for your heart?
-
Now Playing: 35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
-
Now Playing: ESPN host opens up about endometriosis battle
-
Now Playing: Man who lost 100 pounds to run Boston Marathon
-
Now Playing: New study finds as little as one drink a day could shorten your life expectancy
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old sees color for the 1st time
-
Now Playing: New study in mice explores how breast cancer surgery may trigger cancer spread
-
Now Playing: YouTube stars share how they cleared their acne with diet
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey's announcement puts new spotlight on bipolar II disorder
-
Now Playing: Later school start times help teens' moods, study says