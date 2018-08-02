Transcript for Winter storm causes icy roads, overturned cars

Now to a blast of cold air moving in after that winter storm. Snow and ice causing scenes like the one you're about to see here, a car -- ooh, sliding on a lipry road right into that bakery. Ginger is here and, oh, ginger, these conditions are leading to a lot of accidents. It's been a busy season for the northeast. Erie, Pennsylvania, picked up three more inches over that, making them 152 inches for the season, the most ever recorded and we've got another storm on the way. Overnight the northeast slammed. Icy roads flipping semis and overturning cars in southern Pennsylvania. Outside New York City, this major bridge shut down for hours. They closed it down. Really big accident. Waiting to get into work now has been a little more than an hour. Reporter: Icy roads in Connecticut sending this FedEx truck sliding bouncing off a parked car and outside Washington, D.C., watch as this pickup crashes into a bakery. I started applying my brakes as I came in. Ice took hold and the truck had a mind of its own and went through the building. Reporter: This plane sliding off the runway forcing an emergency evacuation. More than 1200 flights canceled and another 5900 delayed. And as much snow as we've had in the northeast they were in a bit of a snow drought in Chicago but this could help end it. The winter storm warning in place there. This low is going to come out of the northern plains along that warm front tonight through tomorrow morning it's going to get very messy not just Chicago but Iowa and the great Lakes

