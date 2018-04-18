Transcript for Woman accused of 2 murders spotted in Florida

We are back with T nationwide manhunt for a grandmot accused of mdering two people in two differ states. Authorities sayeohowed the suspect on run florida.c's Victor Oquendo is in Miami. He has the for us. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, robin. U.S. Marshals upda this to a major case now offering a0 reward. Police callri a cold-blooded er this morning new images of Loi Riess, the grandmother on the run,an for allegedly murdering two people in two states. Police releasing these video taken just after the 56-year-old's second alleged killing. Developers say this I Riess wi the car she's accused of stealing from one of aged victims and later walking inside a Florida hotel right up the check-in desk. She's certain armed and dangerous at this point andou can't take it lightly. Repr: Marshals assisting in the natiwide manhunt for Riess accused of shngusband last month ininnesota bore taking off for ft. Ers,florid investigators say the so-called gambling addict known a losin streak Lois to L P quickly befriended 59-year-old Pamela Hutson her nt leged victim. Ouspectbefriends women that look like steals their identity, gets their cre cards and later ontilized them to steal cash. Reporter: Hutchinson was gunned dt her motel around aprith. Investigators say these inigators show Riess leaving that hot with her belongings stealing her ks car as well.from there stopping at THA ral Florida hotel before driving to Corpus Christi, Texas. The was spotted but the trail hasonecold. Our main fear is that once sheiminishes all her resources he will be desperate and she willommit anoer act of viceorter: Riess was last seen in Texas but polic say S could be anywhere at this poi maybe even Mexico. Theysied and Ng robin. Hey sure D and hopefully wi find her soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.