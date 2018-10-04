Young dancers forced to jump off balcony amid studio fire

More
The dance students were rescued from a burning building in New Jersey where the young girls jumped from the second-story dance studio into the arms of rescuers.
1:29 | 04/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Young dancers forced to jump off balcony amid studio fire
We move on now to that blaze ripped through a dance udio forcing young girls to uptheir lives off a ony. Whit Johnson has the story. Rr: Unimaginable fear. Ung dancedents forced to jump for the lives. Getdown get down. Reporter: From aurning new Jersey strip mall, the flame engulfing the building wit people trapped de. The massive smoke clouds billowing up into the sky. Hook and ladder, your serve are request Reporter: Neighbors andst responders rushing adero the second floor to the sown T safety but it isn't long eh to reach. One Terri young student kicks I over forcing the others to leapo the arms of rescuers waiting B. Twere screaming help me. Lp me. Help me, please. Reporte one of the first people on the scene local businessman Tony nehmi who along wiolice officer Jimmy Dalton helped evacuate the dance studio. They were trapped on the second floor and they escaped due to the braveryf these two guys R re. Reporter: The dancersk safely on the ground receiving Mel attention miraculously no one sus injured. It's iracle with heavy fire volume that we had arrival that they got out the way they did. Eporter: More than 12 hours R firerews are still here dousing building with water, puttout hot spots. That fire ripped through the dance studio as well as a hboring car and restaurant. The cause the fire still under investigation. George. ,Whit, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54356920,"title":"Young dancers forced to jump off balcony amid studio fire","duration":"1:29","description":"The dance students were rescued from a burning building in New Jersey where the young girls jumped from the second-story dance studio into the arms of rescuers.","url":"/GMA/News/video/young-dancers-forced-jump-off-balcony-amid-studio-54356920","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.