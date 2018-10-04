Transcript for Young dancers forced to jump off balcony amid studio fire

We move on now to that blaze ripped through a dance udio forcing young girls to uptheir lives off a ony. Whit Johnson has the story. Rr: Unimaginable fear. Ung dancedents forced to jump for the lives. Getdown get down. Reporter: From aurning new Jersey strip mall, the flame engulfing the building wit people trapped de. The massive smoke clouds billowing up into the sky. Hook and ladder, your serve are request Reporter: Neighbors andst responders rushing adero the second floor to the sown T safety but it isn't long eh to reach. One Terri young student kicks I over forcing the others to leapo the arms of rescuers waiting B. Twere screaming help me. Lp me. Help me, please. Reporte one of the first people on the scene local businessman Tony nehmi who along wiolice officer Jimmy Dalton helped evacuate the dance studio. They were trapped on the second floor and they escaped due to the braveryf these two guys R re. Reporter: The dancersk safely on the ground receiving Mel attention miraculously no one sus injured. It's iracle with heavy fire volume that we had arrival that they got out the way they did. Eporter: More than 12 hours R firerews are still here dousing building with water, puttout hot spots. That fire ripped through the dance studio as well as a hboring car and restaurant. The cause the fire still under investigation. George. ,Whit, thanks very much.

