'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have products to pamper yourself

MURAD: Assorted Skincare

Original: $22 to $198

GMA Deal: $11 to $99 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 4/19/18

gma-murad.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Murad

From cleansers and serums to eye creams and hand creams, MURAD offers a large assortment of skincare designed to address specific skin concerns. This includes popular Acne treatments, as well as Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum, which rapidly fades dark spots. Free shipping!

WUNDER2: Eyebrow Gel & Cosmetics

Original: $16 to $30

GMA Deal: $8 to $15

50% savings

Valid: 4/19/18

gma-wunder2.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Wunder2

Get bold brows, create gorgeous eyes and achieve plump lips with WUNDER2 products that deliver instant results. The popular WunderBrow is a one-step, long-wear brow gel that easily allows you to define, fill and thicken for a natural brow look. It’s waterproof, transfer-proof and lasts up to 3 days. There assortment includes eyeliners and Glitter Gelly, a multi-purpose, long-wearing glitter that can be used from head to toe. Shipping is $3.95.

The Mane Choice: Heavenly Halo & Pink Lemonade Hair Care Collections

Original: $14 to $20

GMA Deal: $7 to $10

50% savings

Valid: 4/19/18

gma-themanechoice.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

The Mane Choice

Created by a registered nurse, The Mane Choice was built on the foundation of beauty, health and science. There are two collections: Heavenly Halo is designed to help treat moisture-depleted hair and works to improve the health of hair. The Pink Lemonade & Super Antioxidant collection is texture enhancing to define and shape curls. A variety of products are available, ranging from shampoo and conditioner to masks and mousse. Shipping is $4.99.

Bathorium Bath Soaks: Bath Products

Original: $9 to $46

GMA Deal: $4 to $20

55%-57% savings

Valid: 4/19/18

gma-bathorium.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Bathorium

Bathorium was designed for benefit-based bathing. This assortment of bath products are handcrafted without harsh chemicals or drying agents; the ingredients are pure and organic. Create a decadent and indulgent bath time experience with creamy, frothy water and luscious bubbles. Select from bath bombs, bath soaks and bubble bath elixirs. Shipping is $6 or free for orders over $50.

BabyFoot: Exfoliant Foot Peel & Moisturizing Foot Mask

Original: $15 to $25

GMA Deal: $7.50 to $12.50 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 4/19/18

gma-babyfoot.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Baby Foot

Say goodbye to rough, dry, cracked soles with BabyFoot, which removes unwanted dead skin from your feet. Slip the boot on for one hour while your skin absorbs its unique formula designed to exfoliate. You’ll start to see your feet peeling within 3 to 7 days after your treatment, leaving feet super smooth. The new version for men is also available, which fits up to a shoe size 14. Separately, the Moisturizing Foot Mask can be worn for 15 minutes for a quick treatment to maintain soft feet. Free shipping!

PJ Harlow: Loungewear & Pillowcases

Original: $64 to $115

GMA Deal: $32 to $57.50

50% savings

Valid: 4/19/18

gma-pjharlow.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

PJ Harlow

Surround yourself in softness with PJ Harlow. Luxurious, comfy and cozy, this assortment of loungewear is soft enough to sleep in and beautiful enough to wear out. Mix and match your own 2-piece crop pant and tunic top. Or pair the loose, oversized Muu Muu with jeans or leggings. Sets of pillowcases are made of satin fabric designed to be gentle on hair and skin. Shipping is $8.95.

