Tory Johnson is on the road with “Deals and Steals,” bringing exclusive discounts on must-have products live from Pittsburgh.

Score big savings on everything from jewelry to inspirational shoelaces to custom bottle openers.

The deals start at just $12 and are all at least 50 percent off!

All photos are courtesy of the company.

Come join Tory as she travels in the next four days to Charlotte, Indianapolis, Atlanta and Nashville. Click HERE to find out how you can join the live audience, for free!

You can now find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com.

Chocolate Moonshine Co.: Moonshine Bar Sets

Original: $25

GMA Deal: $12.50

50 percent savings

Valid: 4/30/18

gma-chocolatemoonshine.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Chocolate Moonshine Co.

This father and son team of chocolate makers combines fudge with the finest Belgian chocolate to create their popular Moonshine Bars. These chocolate truffles have a silky smooth ganache center and are hand-painted in cocoa butter, delivering a truly unique design. Each set includes 10 bars: two of each flavor. There are five sets to choose from: Original Sampler, Moonshiner, 5 O’Clock Somewhere, Café au Lait or Fruit and Nut. Each comes packaged in a gift box. Shipping is $9.99.

Mantra Laces: Inspirational Shoelaces

Original: $24

GMA Deal: $12 per 3-pack

50 percent savings

Valid: 4/30/18

gma-mantralaces.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Mantra Laces

While discussing their new roles as parents and aunts, these three sisters realized it was each other’s motivating words that helped them through new adventures and big life changes, so Mantra Laces was created. These shoelaces serve as small reminders that anyone is capable of handling whatever the day may bring and encourage positive thinking. There are a variety of mantras to choose from including “love yourself first,” “feel the fear, do it anyway” and “trust the journey.” Each pack includes three pairs of shoelaces with different mantras on each. Shipping is $2.99.

Violet and Brooks: Earring Sets & Clutches

Original: $48 to $58

GMA Deal: $24 each

50 to 59 percent savings

Valid: 4/30/18

gma-violetandbrooks.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Violet and Brooks

Feminine and modern, Violet and Brooks earring sets and clutches are great for everyday wear. The earring sets feature five post earring pairs that are made with crystal, pavé and faux pearl on a gold-plated setting. Each set of earrings comes packaged in a velvet pouch. Clutch bags are also available, which are made of lightweight linen and adorned with sequin letters, a fabric wrapped keyring and tassel. Choose from various sayings including Truth, Girl Power, Love and Be You. Limit five units per order. Shipping is $4.95.

Puzzle Pax USA: Custom Bottle Opener & Six Pack Carrier

Original: $25 to $40

GMA Deal: $12.50 to $20

50 percent savings

Valid: 4/30/18

gma-puzzlepaxusa.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Puzzle Pax USA

Founded by a Navy veteran, Puzzle Pax adds functionality and fun to the world of craft beer. Each product is made right in Pittsburgh and is customized to order. The bottle opener features a premium wood mahogany finishing and is backed by a heavy duty stainless steel bar blade. Customize with text or numbers up to three engraved characters. The Six Pack Carrier fits together like a puzzle –- requiring no tools, nails or glue. Customize with up to three characters, which are cut out of the wood carrier. Shipping is $7 or free with the purchase of two or more products.

